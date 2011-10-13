UPDATE 1-U.S. DOE halves home heat oil reserve to 1 mln bbls

* Reserve downsized as DOE converts to ultra-clean diesel

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it will halve the home heating oil reserve to 1 million barrels of fuel as supplies near the New York harbor are adequate.

The heating oil reserve is being converted to hold ultra-low-sulfur diesel because several states in the Northeast will require the use of cleaner fuels in coming years.

The DOE awarded contracts to Hess Corp ( HES.N ) to store 500,000 barrels of ultra-low-sulfur diesel at a terminal in Groton, Connecticut and awarded Global Companies, LLC a contract to store the same amount in Revere, Massachusetts.

It chose to stop leasing storage space for the reserve in New York harbor, which has several refineries and a major pipeline from the Gulf Coast that can quickly provide heating oil to the area.

The department plans to sign contracts later this month for purchasing the fuel that will be delivered to the reserve by the end of November, it said.

The reserve was authorized in 2000 to provide the region with backup heating oil in case of a disruption in winter fuel supplies. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Andrea Evans)