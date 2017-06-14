UPDATE 1-MOVES-Bank of America prime brokerage executive jumps to RBC

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
(Adds RBC comment in second paragraph)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.
Yalmokas will start at RBC's New York office in September in a bid to expand its financing business for investment managers, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the information publicly. RBC spokeswoman Hannah Sloane confirmed on Wednesday that Yalmokas would join the bank in September.
Yalmokas had joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011 from UBS Group AG, where he also worked in a role providing investment services to hedge funds. He resigned from the bank last week, the person said.
Reuters could not immediately learn who is replacing Yalmokas at Bank of America. A representative for the bank did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew Hay)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.