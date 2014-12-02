Hershey looks to swap corn syrup for sugar to satisfy buyers

NEW YORK Dec 2 The Hershey Co may
replace corn syrup with sugar in some products, the latest sign
of waning demand for the syrup and growing competition in the
sweetener market.
"One of the things we are actively exploring is replacing
high-fructose corn syrup with sugar in some products," company
spokesman Jeff Beckman said in an emailed statement, citing
consumer demand.
Beckman said the switch was "just underway" and there was no
time frame. Hershey is the maker of some of the world's
best-known baking products, chocolate and candies, including
Hershey Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
The move, first reported by the Associated Press, comes at a
critical time for corn syrup makers, which have been facing more
scrutiny from public health officials and nutrition experts, and
falling demand in the United States, one of the world's most
coveted markets.
Last month, voters in Berkeley, Calif., approved the
first-ever U.S. ballot measure to introduce a tax on soft drinks
as worries mount over the potential link between sugar
consumption and the nation's obesity and diabetes epidemics.
Per capita consumption of corn syrup is in decline, which
industry sources attribute to less demand for soft drinks and
rising consumer scrutiny of the corn-based sweetener.
Corn refiners cut prices in 2013 to compete with the
dropping sugar prices and competition.
Domestic U.S. sugar futures have recovered in the last year,
but corn futures traded in Chicago are down 13 percent
year-to-date as U.S. farmers harvest a record crop.
Hershey also warned in July that demand could take a hit
because of a price increases for products caused by soaring
cocoa prices.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Chris Prentice. Editing by
Andre Grenon)