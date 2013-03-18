Highwire stuntman plans to cross Grand Canyon without a tether

| PHOENIX, March 18
PHOENIX, March 18 Aerialist Nik Wallenda plans
to cross the Grand Canyon in June on a tightrope 1,500 feet in
the air, without a safety harness - a feat that will be
televised live.
Wallenda said he would traverse a remote section of
crimson-hued canyon owned by the Navajo Nation in what will be
his first major stunt since he last year became the only person
to walk a wire over the brink of Niagara Falls.
"This is another one of my dreams coming true," Wallenda,
34, told Reuters in a brief telephone interview. "This is one
that has been on my bucket list for some time."
Wallenda, a seventh-generation member of the "Flying
Wallendas" acrobat family, said the tightrope walk across the
famed gorge is higher than he has ever before attempted. The
walk, scheduled for June 23, will also be about 1,500 feet (450
meters) long.
Wallenda had bristled at wearing a safety tether during his
Niagara Falls crossing last June. But ABC, the television
network that aired the event, said it would pull the plug on the
broadcast if he unhooked the harness.
The tether was never needed as Wallenda took 25 minutes to
complete the walk from the United States to Canada while some
200 feet above the falls.
Wallenda said not using a tether this time was
non-negotiable in his talks with those bidding to air the Grand
Canyon crossing. It will be televised live on the Discovery
Channel.
"I always said it was my dream to walk across Niagara Falls
and I felt that part of that dream was taken away because I had
to wear a tether," Wallenda said. "That wasn't going to happen
again if I had anything to do with it."
He said the canyon crossing has been in the making since
2008, but he only recently received permission from the Navajo
Nation.
"We're really excited to be able to showcase our homelands
on such a large scale," Navajo spokesman Erny Zah said. "We're
hoping that people will enjoy the scenery on television and will
want to come out and see the area in person."
The plan calls for Wallenda to spend about three weeks
preparing for the event at his Florida training base, including
using wind machines to help simulate conditions.
Wallenda said he will use the walk to honor his
great-grandfather Karl Wallenda, who died in 1978 during a walk
between two buildings in Puerto Rico.