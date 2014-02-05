Death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman spotlights fentanyl scourge

Feb 4 Investigators are racing to find the
source of a synthetic narcotic called fentanyl that is sometimes
mixed with heroin and is believed by health authorities to be
responsible for scores of U.S. overdose deaths in recent months.
The authorities are investigating whether fentanyl, which is
up to 50 times more potent than heroin, might have been combined
with the heroin believed to have killed Philip Seymour Hoffman.
The Oscar-winning actor was found dead in his Manhattan
apartment on Sunday, with a syringe stuck in his arm. New York
City police sources familiar with the case said 50 small bags of
what appeared to be heroin were found in his home.
An autopsy of the actor's body was performed on Monday and
the results could be made available as soon as Wednesday,
officials said.
"It takes a very small amount of fentanyl to kill. A few
grains of powder by itself is probably enough," said Dr. Melinda
Campopiano, medical officer for the U.S. Substance Abuse and
Mental Health Services Administration. "The heroin is probably
incidental at that point."
Many addicts like the additional "pop" that fentanyl seems
to give their heroin high, even though they are usually unaware
of the drug's presence and added danger, according to experts.
The full extent of the current fentanyl scourge remains a
mystery, according to health and law enforcement officials. No
national surveillance system tracks these drug overdoses and
many states and counties do not routinely test for the chemical.
"The states have the capability in terms of lab capacity,
but it's a matter how public health resources are allocated,"
said Dr. Matthew Lozier, epidemic intelligence officer for the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With spotty current testing and confirmation, Lozier said
some states could have undocumented cases of fentanyl deaths.
Fentanyl is widely used in a number of approved prescription
drugs to treat intense cancer pain, including skin patches sold
by Johnson & Johnson and generic drugmakers, as well as
lozenges and under-the-tongue tablets. It is also available in
vials for use in anesthesia.
The spotlight on fentanyl became bad news for Galena
Biopharma Inc, whose shares plunged 20 percent on
Monday after a fund manager for Bronte Capital, in a blog,
harshly criticized Galena's website for offering free samples of
its fentanyl drug. The stock remained in the doldrums on
Tuesday. Company officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The tiny Oregon biotechnology company in October introduced
its tablets, called Abstral, which dissolve under the tongue, as
an approved U.S. treatment for intense cancer pain. Although the
website offered the first month of treatment free, the
controlled drug is only available to patients enrolled in a
restricted-access program.
What remains unclear to investigators is whether the
fentanyl believed responsible for the recent spate of U.S.
heroin overdose deaths is coming from a single source, or
multiple sources. It is also unknown if it is being diverted
from legitimate pharmaceutical labs or made illicitly with
recipes available on the internet.
But Campopiano said "no legitimate pharmaceutical
manufacturer in the United States has reported fentanyl
missing."
The recent deaths have been clustered mostly in cities on
the East Coast, stretching from Rhode Island to Maryland.
"We are still determining" the source of the fentanyl
believed to be responsible for the Northeast U.S. overdose
deaths, said Dawn Dearden, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration.
Between 2005 and 2007 more than 1,000 people were reported
to have overdosed after using heroin laced with fentanyl later
traced to illegal factories in Mexico, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Campopiano said previous outbreaks of fentanyl-related
deaths tended not to travel west of the Mississippi River.
"Heroin there is brown or black, so it's hard to mix in
white fentanyl powder without being noticed," she said.
On Friday, officials in Long Island's Nassau County, a New
York suburb that is one of the nation's wealthiest, issued a
"contaminated heroin alert" following five overdose deaths. One
was attributed to pure fentanyl powder marketed as heroin, while
the other four were a combination of the two illicit drugs.
Those fatalities followed 22 overdose deaths in one week
last month in Pennsylvania, all believed to be caused by
fentanyl-laced heroin. A dozen more in Rhode Island last spring
involved a similar chemical called acetyl fentanyl.