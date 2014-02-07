Merck, Utrecht University to research pig virus vaccine

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 7 Merck Animal Health, a division
of Merck & Co., entered into a 12-month research
agreement with Utrecht University to develop a vaccine for
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), a deadly pig virus
spreading across the U.S. farm belt, the company said.
The highly contagious pig virus, which does not affect
humans, has been seen in Europe and Asia, but was first
discovered in the United States in April 2013 and has spread to
23 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.
"Vaccine development on PEDv has been hampered by the
difficulty of growing the virus in cell culture and, until very
recently, by the lack of tools for its genetic manipulation,"
Peter Rottier, a scientist at the Netherlands' Utrecht
University said in a statement.
PEDv, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and severe dehydration
in hogs, is transmitted orally and through pig faeces. Strict
biosecurity measures have been hog producers' first line of
defense against the virus.
Harrisvaccines, an Ames, Iowa based animal pharmaceutical
company was one of the first U.S. companies to develop a vaccine
to fight PEDv.
While older pigs have a chance of survival, the virus kills
80 to 100 percent of piglets that contract it. There are no
official figures on the number of U.S. pigs killed by the virus
but industry analysts estimate millions of hogs have died and
the virus could reduce the U.S. hog supplies by 2 to 4 percent.
Vaccines have been used to fight PEDv in Asia and Europe but
those vaccines are not approved for use in the United States due
to concerns over their effectiveness, animal health officials
said.