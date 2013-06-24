Deadly piglet virus spreads to nearly 200 U.S. farm sites

| CHICAGO, June 24
CHICAGO, June 24 A swine virus deadly to young
pigs, and never before seen in North America, has spiked to 199
sites in 13 states - nearly double the number of farms and other
locations from earlier this month.
Iowa, the largest U.S. hog producer, has the most sites
testing positive for Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus: 102 sites,
as of June 10. The state raises on average 30 million hogs each
year, according to the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
PEDV, most often fatal to very young pigs, causes diarrhea,
vomiting and dehydration. It also sickens older hogs, though
their survival rate tends to be high.
The total number of pig deaths from the outbreak since the
first cases were confirmed May 17 is not known.
Researchers at veterinarian diagnostic labs, who are testing
samples as part of a broad investigation into the outbreak, have
seen a substantial increase in positive cases since early June,
when data on the PEDV outbreak showed it at some 103 sites
nationwide.
The data was compiled and released last week by Iowa State
University, University of Minnesota, Kansas State University and
South Dakota State University.
The virus does not pose a health risk to humans or other
animals and the meat from PEDV-infected pigs is safe for people
to eat, according to federal officials and livestock economists.
But the virus, which is spreading rapidly across the United
States, is proving harder to control than previously believed.
In addition to Iowa, Oklahoma has 38 positive sites, Minnesota
has 19 and Indiana has 10, according to the data.
PEDV has also been diagnosed in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas,
Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and
South Dakota.
Swine veterinarians, investigators with the U.S. Agriculture
Department and others are trying to determine how the virus is
spreading from farm to farm and state to state. Currently the
focus is on the nation's livestock transportation system.
PEDV is spread most commonly by pigs ingesting contaminated
feces. Investigators are studying physical transmission, such as
truck trailers marred with contaminated feces, or a person
wearing dirty boots or with dirty nails.
While the virus has not tended to kill older pigs, mortality
among very young pigs infected in U.S. farms is commonly 50
percent, and can be as high at 100 percent, say veterinarians
and scientists who are studying the outbreak.
The strain of the PEDV virus that is making its way across
the nation's hog farms and slaughterhouses is 99.4 percent
similar in genetic structure to the PEDV that hit China's herds
last year, according to the U.S. researchers.
After PEDV was first diagnosed in China in 2010, it overran
southern China and killed more than 1 million piglets, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging
Infectious Diseases Journal.
No direct connection has been found between the U.S.
outbreak and previously identified outbreaks in Asia and Europe,
say scientists and researchers.