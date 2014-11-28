Black Friday shopping crowds thin after Thanksgiving rush

| WEST HARTFORD, Conn.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. Nov 28 Mall crowds were
relatively thin early on Black Friday in a sign of what has
become the new normal in U.S. holiday shopping: the mad rush is
happening the night of Thanksgiving and more consumers are
picking up deals online.
Most major retailers now open their doors Thursday evening
and offer extended holiday deals rather than limiting them to
one day. The result is a quieter experience on what has
traditionally been the busiest, and sometimes most chaotic,
shopping day of the year.
"It just looks like any other weekend," said Angela Olivera,
a 32-year old housewife shopping for children's clothing at the
Westfarms Mall near Hartford, Connecticut. "The kind of crowds
we usually see are missing and this is one of the biggest malls
here. I think people are just not spending a lot."
The crowds normally reserved for Black Friday morning
appeared Thursday night. Over 15,000 people lined up for the
opening of the flagship store of Macy's Inc in New York on
Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Terry Lundgren told CNN.
Police responded to a handful of incidents at Wal-Mart Stores
on Thursday, including to break up a fight over a Barbie
doll in Los Angeles, CNN said.
Target Corp CEO Brian Cornell told Reuters he was
encouraged by early indicators for a holiday season that "has
moved from an event on Black Friday morning to a multi-day
event."
"The consumer clearly enjoys shopping on Thanksgiving,"
Cornell said, noting the retailer was selling 1,800 televisions
per minute nationwide between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. last night.
Wal-Mart said Thursday was its second-highest online sales
day ever after last year's Cyber Monday, which is the Monday
following Thanksgiving when online retailers promote bargains.
Cornell said Target rang up a record day of online sales on
Thursday.
Overall Thanksgiving Day online sales rose 14.3 percent from
a year earlier, according to IBM Digital Analytics Benchmark.
The National Retail Federation is projecting that sales for
November and December will rise 4.1 percent to $616.9 billion,
which would mark the most bountiful holiday season in three
years. Holiday sales grew 3.1 percent in 2013.
It was unclear what impact a movement to boycott Black
Friday in protest of a grand jury's decision not to indict the
police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in
Missouri might have on the holiday season. The movement has
gained some momentum on Twitter and Facebook.
OUR Walmart, a group of Wal-Mart employees pushing for
higher wages and benefits, is also hoping to use Black Friday to
spread its message with protests planned at 1,600 stores across
the country.
(reporting by Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne; Editing by Jilian
Mincer and Paul Simao)