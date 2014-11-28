Will in-store pick-up of online sales pay off for retailers?

CHICAGO, Nov 28, Brick-and-mortar merchants
are seeking an edge over Amazon.com Inc and other
e-tailers this holiday season by encouraging customers to pick
up online orders at their local store. But the tactic could
raise costs - and create problems managing inventory, retail
analysts and consultants said.
The increased emphasis on store pick-up comes in response to
last year's debacle, when millions of holiday packages were left
stranded after a late surge of express-delivery orders
overwhelmed retailers.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp, Best Buy Co
Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc and other merchants are
combining in-store pickup with lower online prices to draw
shoppers to their stores. The hope? Customers will make
additional purchases.
But the shift is forcing chains to carry a wider array of
products and could overwhelm inventory management systems. Also:
many stores might not have storage for all the extra goods.
"Most retailers are still trying to figure out where is the
right place to position this additional inventory...a lot of
them aren't quite prepared," said Michael DuVall, a supply chain
consultant for Strategy&, formerly Booz & Co.
RISING COSTS?
A supply chain consultant who works with Wal-Mart, and spoke
on condition of anonymity, said the retailer's inventory costs
are growing because Wal-Mart is stocking additional merchandise
so it can fulfill online orders being picked up at stores.
"They are having a hard time keeping that (stock) consistent
with what they need," the consultant said.
A Wal-Mart spokeswoman, in response to the consultant, said
the company has inventory and processes in place for the holiday
season.
Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly acknowledged inventory management
is a challenge. "Stores that boost inventory to meet just the
in-store pickup demand face a risk of being stuck with excess,"
Joly told Reuters. Still, he added, the chain has a lot of
experience with in-store pickups. Forty percent of Best Buy's
online revenue already comes from orders picked up in the store.
Some retailers, meanwhile, are establishing special
distribution centers called "dark warehouses," partly because
traditional storage facilities can't handle the small daily
quantities associated with store pickup. Dark warehouses,
so-named because they are almost always unmanned, cater to five
to 25 stores at once. Truck drivers drop off and stock the
merchandise; stores send small teams to collect the goods.
A retailer might spend $1 million to set up a
100,000-square-foot dark warehouse, DuVall said, but that would
still be less costly than storing the additional inventory.
PROMOTING PURCHASES
In-store delivery is proving popular with customers. A
survey by consumer insights firm Parago showed 64 percent of
consumers who placed online orders have selected in-store pickup
over delivery this year - that compares with less than 4 percent
a year ago.
Jerry Manning, a 37-year-old office assistant in Chicago,
said he chose in-store pickup for this year after holiday
merchandise from Costco arrived late in 2013.
"I'm not going to wait for them to show up when I can pick it
up in a few hours," he said.
Some retailers are seeking to leverage in-store visits by
offering gift cards to pick-up customers. But such discounts
could reduce profitability, analysts warn.
"They are making money but they are also giving away margin
they don't have to," said Eileen Kolev, of retail analytics firm
Microstrategy.
Retail analysts figure a one percent price cut can reduce a
product's operating profit by as much as 11 percent.
Lowe's CEO Robert Niblock said the company tracks gift-card
promotions, including those connected to in-store pickup, to
measure whether increased sales justify the discounting.
"The cost of having a promotion for store pickup or in
general must bring us an adequate benefit, and we track that
very closely," Niblock said.
Consultants and analysts expect any incremental sales
increase to remain small, as consumer spending remains under
pressure.
THE ENDLESS SALE
Retailers that use gift cards and other promotions as
perquisites for in-store pickup may find they need to dole out
such promotions during future holiday seasons, too.
"It's similar to the way Black Friday started and now
customers only want better offers, and all that deep discounting
is only hurting the industry," said Anjee Solanki, national
director of retail services with Colliers International.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose. Editor: Hank Gilman)