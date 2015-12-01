Amazon gadget sales more than triple over Thanksgiving weekend

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Amazon.com Inc said sales of its electronic gadgets more than tripled over the Thanksgiving weekend from last year, with the Fire tablet the top-selling product.
Sales of the 7-inch tablet more than tripled, while the Fire TV set-top box sold six times more than last year, the company said, without providing the number of units sold.
Amazon's shares were up 1 percent at $671 in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: