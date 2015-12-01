Amazon gadget sales more than triple over Thanksgiving weekend

Dec 1 Amazon.com Inc said sales of its electronic gadgets more than tripled over the Thanksgiving weekend from last year, with the Fire tablet the top-selling product.

Sales of the 7-inch tablet more than tripled, while the Fire TV set-top box sold six times more than last year, the company said, without providing the number of units sold.

Amazon's shares were up 1 percent at $671 in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)