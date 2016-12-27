Amazon says 2016 holiday season "best-ever"

Dec 27 Amazon.com Inc said it had its
best-ever holiday season, shipping more than one billion items
worldwide through its Prime membership program.
The company said on Tuesday more than 72 percent of its
customers worldwide shopped through mobile devices, adding that
Dec. 19 was the busiest shopping day this holiday season.
The Amazon Echo home assistant and its smaller version, Echo
Dot, were best sellers, said Jeff Wilke, chief executive of
Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division. "Despite our best efforts
and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in
stock," he said.
Other best sellers included 72-pack Keurig K-Cups, the movie
"Finding Dory", Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's Gear VR
virtual reality headset and Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokémon
Sun and Pokémon Moon role-playing video games, the company said.
Amazon's shares were up 1.4 percent at $771.24 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)