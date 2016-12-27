UPDATE 3-Amazon calls 2016 holiday season its best ever; shares rise

(Adds analyst comment, paragraph 6, updates share price)
Dec 27 Amazon.com Inc said it shipped
more than 1 billion items worldwide this holiday season, which
the top online retailer called its best ever, and its shares
rose 1.6 percent in afternoon trade.
The Amazon Echo home assistant and its smaller version, Echo
Dot, topped the best-sellers list, said Jeff Wilke, chief
executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer division, in a press
release.
"Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still
had trouble keeping them in stock," he said.
Sales of voice-controlled Echo devices were nine times more
than they were during last year's holiday season, the company
said. Amazon did not disclose comparable sales figures from a
year earlier.
"It's all relative to other numbers that they've never told
us," said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
Amazon likely sold between 4 million and 5 million devices
this year to date with Alexa, the voice-controlled assistant on
the Echo, estimated Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy in a
research note. Shoppers can command the Echo to perform a host
of tasks, from playing music to turning on Christmas lights.
"While Amazon's device sales are still relatively small
growth drivers currently, we believe the proliferation of these
devices will drive more ubiquitous use of Amazon services over
time," said Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian in a
note, pointing to customers ordering more items by speaking to
the Echo.
More than 72 percent of Amazon's customers worldwide shopped
through mobile devices, the company added, and Dec. 19 was the
busiest shopping day this holiday season.
"Prime customers are spending twice as much as other
consumers using Amazon and helping to fuel rapid revenue growth
that few retailers with only a fraction of Amazon's revenues are
able to generate," Retail Metrics President Ken Perkins wrote in
a note last week.
Alexa and Amazon Dash, a one-button ordering service, are
making it easier for shoppers to "skip the trip," and will put
more pressure on rival retailers as they try to garner in-store
and web traffic, Perkins said.
Other best sellers on Amazon included 72-pack Keurig K-Cups,
the movie "Finding Dory," Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
Gear VR virtual reality headset and Nintendo Co
Ltd's Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon role-playing video
games, the company said.
Amazon shares rose $12.33, or 1.6 percent, trading at
$772.92 at 1:58 p.m. EST (18:58 GMT).
