U.S. retailers push deals early as Black Friday loses focus

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 23 With sales on Black Friday
slipping, U.S. retailers are offering pre-Thanksgiving deals
even earlier than in recent years to draw shoppers as the day
after no longer marks a spending peak at brick-and-mortar
chains.
Black Friday, as the day after Thanksgiving is called, has
traditionally started the holiday shopping season in the United
States and was the day when retailers turned a profit, thus
going from "being in the red" to "in the black."
Many retailers have started opening their stores on
Thanksgiving evening to boost customer traffic and sales.
But the number of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers fell by
nearly a third to 102 million in 2015, from 147 million in 2012,
according to the National Retail Federation. Moreover, early
holiday promotions and online shopping hurt in-store spending by
more than 6 percent last year, it said.
U.S. retailers, however, have redoubled efforts this year to
boost sales with familiar tactics but greater intensity.
Wal-Mart has already said it will increase inventory by
more than half this year and make deals typically reserved for
Black Friday available online early Thanksgiving morning.
Retail pricing and data analytics firm Market Track said an
analysis of 15 top U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers and their
Black Friday circular announcements online showed they were
about three days earlier than last year.
"They are all trying to beat each other to the punch and
starting their promotions earlier and earlier every year," said
Traci Gregorski, senior vice president, marketing at Market
Track.
Last year, discounts on popular products deepened by 30 to
40 percent from Black Friday prices as Christmas got closer,
according to Market Track data.
Mark Cohen, a professor at Columbia Business School and the
former chief executive of Sears Canada, said the
urgency related to Black Friday has greatly diminished.
"Consumers know great deals and discounts are available
throughout the year, and prices during the holiday season will
only get better if they wait," he said.
Deals have been available for several days already on
websites of retailers like Target Corp, Macy's Inc
, Kohl's Corp, Home Depot Stores Inc and
Lowe's Cos Inc.
E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc joined with a first
of its kind month-long Black Friday promotion.
Some brands are getting in on the action by offering steep
discounts that reduce the appeal of waiting for Black Friday.
Handbag maker Kate Spade is already offering 75 percent
off some items, and off-price chain Saks Off Fifth has similar
discounts on some clothing and shoes.
EXPANDING SEASON
"The holiday season is expanding, and Black Friday is no
longer the kickoff for the season," said Natalie Kotlyar, who
heads retail and consumer products at business advisory firm BDO
Consumer, adding many start holiday shopping at Halloween, Labor
Day or even Amazon's Prime Day on July 12.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,639 adults online showed 63
percent did not plan to shop on Black Friday this year. Some 32
percent said they plan to finish about half of their holiday
shopping on that day.
The year-end shopping season spanning November and December
is crucial for retailers because it can account for up to 40
percent of their annual sales. The NRF, which has been overly
optimistic at times in the past with its sales projections,
expects holiday sales to grow 3.6 percent this year to $655.8
billion.
For Black Friday alone, about 70 percent of retailers expect
sales to remain flat this year, according to telephone
interviews with chief marketing officers at 100 U.S. retail
firms, BDO Consumer said.
Nevertheless, big bricks-and-mortar players like Target and
Wal-Mart will still open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Editing by Jo
Winterbottom and Cynthia Osterman)