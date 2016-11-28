Wal-Mart, Best Buy winners as holiday shopping season kicks off

Nov 28 Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy - and,
unsurprisingly, Amazon.com - were early winners as shoppers
kicked off the holiday shopping season by splurging on
electronics such as ultra-HD TVs and gaming consoles including
Sony's PlayStation 4, analysts said.
Brick-and-mortar retailers offered more promotions and
greater discounts starting on Thanksgiving day, hoping to win
over shoppers, who have increasingly turned to online retailers,
notably Amazon.com Inc.
"While crowds were strong, we believe that most consumers at
this early stage responded solely to promotions, especially at
lower- and middle-tier retailers," BTIG analysts said in a note.
Store traffic over the holiday shopping weekend was about 2
percent higher compared last year, the National Retail
Federation (NRF) said.
But the discounts also had a downside, with the average
amount spent slipping 3.5 percent. (bit.ly/2fX0vb5)
J.C. Penney Co Inc and Macy's Inc were among
department stores that had more promotions this year, Deutsche
Bank analysts said.
Wal Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Best
Buy Co Inc have all raised wages since last year,
helping to improve service and keep shelves well-stocked.
Wal-Mart and Target have also significantly increased the
number of items on their online stores to better compete with
Amazon, Craig Hallum analysts said.
More than 50 percent Wal-Mart's Black Friday promotions,
both online and stores, were on consumer electronics, compared
with 33 percent at Amazon and 20 percent at Target, according
researcher Clavis Insight.
Data analytics firm RetailNext said it the entire four-day
weekend to account for 18-21 percent of overall holiday revenue.
Black Friday has traditionally been the biggest shopping
day of the year for traditional retailers but its importance has
waned over the years as online retailers offer greater
convenience and discounts year-round.
The NRF expects total sales this holiday season to increase
by 3.6 percent to $655.8 billion.
Amazon, which also discounted heavily, said on Friday the
number of items sold this Black Friday would surpass last year.
Apart from electronics, beauty products and overall sold
well over the holiday weekend, analysts said, but handbag sales
were muted.
Overall, traffic trends appeared to be healthy, with
strength at footwear maker UGG, owned by Decker's Outdoor Corp
, and Gap Inc, the biggest surprises, Jefferies
& Co analysts said in a client note.
