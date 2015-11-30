UPDATE 2-Target website stumbles on Cyber Monday, rivals out of stock

(Adds analyst comment, details on online data, background,
share reaction)
By Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne
CHICAGO Nov 30 U.S. shoppers seeking to avoid
the holiday crowds at bricks-and-mortar stores and snare deals
on Cyber Monday came face-to-face with traffic jams and product
sellouts, with some customers of Target Corp forced to
wait in a virtual line.
Sales on Cyber Monday, traditionally the busiest day of the
year for Internet shopping, were up 14 percent from a year
earlier at $490 million between midnight and 10 a.m. ET,
according to Adobe Digital Index, part of Adobe Systems Inc
, which provides digital marketing and media solutions
to merchants.
But 15 out of 100 product views were returning an
out-of-stock message Monday morning, two-and-a-half times the
rate on an average day, according to Adobe.
"Consumers are hyped for Cyber Monday, with social buzz more
positive than what we saw on Black Friday, but they need to
brace themselves for the highest out-of-stock rates of the
season so far," said Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst at Adobe
Digital Index.
Website outages and slow checkouts during the five-day
shopping spree that started on Thanksgiving were reported at
luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, L
Brands Inc's Victoria Secret and Foot Locker Inc.
Slow service was also reported at payments processor PayPal Inc
.
The data underscores the ongoing shift in shopping online,
which makes up for slowing spending in stores. But product
shortages raise broader concerns about inventory planning by
retailers during the most crucial time of the year.
Adobe tracked 80 percent of all online transactions from the
top 100 U.S. retailers and said sales are on track to meet its
expectation of a record $3 billion by the end of Monday.
Retail stocks including Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target
and Macy's Inc fell between 1 and 3 percent on Monday.
Data from RetailNext showed overall in-store sales for
Thursday and Friday fell 1.5 percent, with roughly the same
number of customers shopping but spending less.
Data from ChannelAdvisor, a retail technology and services
firm, showed marketplace sales at Amazon, which account
for more than 40 percent of Amazon's total revenue, grew 22.4
percent, Google Inc's Google Shopping marketplace grew
14.34 percent while eBay Inc rose 1.9 percent from
midnight to noon eastern on Monday.
On Target's website, www.target.com, some shoppers looking
for bargains were greeted with an error message: "So sorry, but
high traffic's causing delays. If you wouldn't mind holding,
we'll refresh automatically & get things going ASAP."
A Target spokeswoman said that as the website witnesses
spikes in traffic it places some guests in a queue, while
millions of others shopped on the website. She said Target's
volume was already twice as high as its busiest day ever.
Most U.S. retailers like Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy
began offering some of the season's best online deals,
which traditionally had been reserved for Cyber Monday, several
weeks in advance.
Between Thanksgiving day and Sunday, $8.03 billion was spent
online, a 17 percent increase from 2014, Adobe said. The average
shopper spent $135.25, up 4 percent from a year ago. Mobile,
which includes smartphones and tablets, drove 32 percent of
online sales, Adobe said.
Mastercard, which tracks spending in its card network as
well as other forms of payments, said its data also showed a
double-digit jump in e-commerce sales from Thanksgiving to
Sunday, above its expectations for an 8 percent rise.
Mastercard said spending overall was brisk. It said
specialty apparel retailers saw sales pick-up during the
four-day period as colder weather unleashed pent-up demand for
winter clothing but that revenue for department store chains and
electronics retailers remained subdued.
IBM has predicted that Cyber Monday online sales
would grow by more than 18 percent compared with 2014. IBM said
e-commerce sales rose 26 percent on Saturday and Sunday compared
with a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Leslie Adler)