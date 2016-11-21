Wal-Mart will offer Cyber Monday deals starting Black Friday

CHICAGO Nov 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will
start offering online deals reserved for Cyber Monday two days
in advance this year, joining a growing list of U.S. retailers
who offer web promotions over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Wal-Mart's special web promotions will be available on Black
Friday, the retailer said in a statement late on Sunday. Cyber
Monday is the biggest day of the year for internet shopping and
follows Black Friday, which is the busiest shopping day for
brick-and-mortar retailers.
Wal-Mart recently said it will boost its online inventory
for Black Friday by more than half this year, as it pulls out
all stops to grow online sales this holiday season. The retailer
has grown its online inventory to 23 million items from 8
million at the start of the year.
Wal-Mart's step to boost online sales comes at a time when
Black Friday is losing its importance as early discounts and
online shopping keep shoppers away from stores.
The year-end shopping season, which spans November and
December, is crucial for many retailers because the two months
can account for anywhere from 20 to 40 percent of their annual
sales. The National Retail Federation expects industry holiday
sales to grow 3.6 percent this year to $655.8 billion.
Wal-Mart said orders that were ordered on the Wal-Mart
mobile app and picked up in store, increased more than 75
percent during the first two weeks of November from the same
period a year earlier.
