Apparel demand up, electronics flat over U.S. Black Friday weekend: MasterCard

Nov 30 Apparel-focused U.S. retailers saw sales
perk up over the four-day promotional period that kicked off on
Thanksgiving Day, though department-store and electronics
revenue was roughly flat, a MasterCard executive told Reuters in
an interview Monday.
Specialty-apparel retailers enjoyed a pick-up in sales over
the extended holiday weekend that began on Thursday as colder
weather unleashed pent-up demand for winter clothing, Sarah
Quinlan, a senior vice president at MasterCard, said in a sneak
preview of an upcoming spending report by the company.
Department stores, however, did not enjoy a similar boost,
reflecting the segment's ongoing struggles to attract consumers,
Quinlan said.
Based on initial checks, the segment's sales were "about
flat," she said, although that could mark an improvement after
14 straight months of decline.
"All year long, department stores have remained very very
challenged. That will still continue to be the case," Quinlan
said.
Specialty apparel retailers include companies like the Gap
Inc, while department stores include Macys Inc and
Sears Holdings Corp
Quinlan's comments come ahead of the release on Wednesday of
Mastercard's report on consumer spending during the Black Friday
weekend, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.
The weekend traditionally has marked the start of the
holiday shopping season, although retailers have begun
promotions earlier in the month.
The report, which tracks spending by combining sales
activity in MasterCard's payments network with estimates of cash
and other payment forms, is also likely to show a "muted"
performance for electronics.
Electronics sales were being held back by a lack of new,
"hot items" and by falling prices, Quinlan said. Mastercard was
expecting the segment's sales to be "basically flat" over the
entire holiday season through end-December.
Online sales growth was in the double digits over the
extended Thanksgiving weekend, beating MasterCard's forecast for
about 8 percent growth, Quinlan said.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)