Neiman Marcus website suffers outage on Black Friday - CNBC

Nov 27 Shoppers looking for deals on upscale
retailer Neiman Marcus's website were left largely empty-handed
after the site suffered an outage on Black Friday, CNBC
reported.
The Neiman Marcus homepage has been mostly unavailable since
8 am ET on Friday, CNBC reported, citing data from website
performance monitor Catchpoint Systems. (bit.ly/1kY3gLk)
The site has been slow to load and erratic since then.
Neiman Marcus spokeswoman Ginger Reeder said she could not
confirm the time of the outage, but said the company was working
to restore the website.
"We are working fervently to get the site back up. I don't
have any further updates at this time," Reeder said.
The outage could hurt upscale retailer Neiman Marcus during
one of the most important days for holiday shopping, at a time
when more shoppers are shopping online.
According to software firm Adobe Systems Inc's
Digital Index, shoppers in the United States spent $822 million
online between midnight and 11 am ET, a 15-percent increase from
2014.
