Wal-Mart boosts online holiday inventory for Black Friday

CHICAGO Nov 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will
boost its online inventory for Black Friday by more than half
this year and make deals available on its website early
Thanksgiving morning, as it pulls out all stops to grow online
sales this holiday season.
Wal-Mart's step to boost online products also comes at a
time when Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which
traditionally kicks off the year-end shopping season, is losing
importance as the busiest shopping day of the year as early
discounts and online shopping keep shoppers away from stores.
The year-end shopping season, which spans November and
December, is crucial for many retailers because the two months
can account for anywhere from 20 to 40 percent of their annual
sales. The National Retail Federation expects industry holiday
sales to grow 3.6 percent this year to $655.8 billion.
In order to avoid running out of stock on popular holiday
items, which is a problem for many retailers, Wal-Mart has
sufficiently stocked itself with items for Black Friday both
in-store and online, Steve Bratspies, the company's chief
merchandising officer, told reporters during a conference call
on Wednesday.
In an example of Wal-Mart's purchasing scale, the retailer
has stocked more than 1.5 million televisions and 3 million
video games, Bratspies said.
In a briefing in October, Wal-Mart laid out plans for the
overall holiday shopping season this year and said it will make
tens of thousands more items from its online assortment
available for same-day store pickup, and will offer more
lower-priced items instead of deals.
Last month, Target said it will offer more deal-driven
promotions and extend its free shipping window to January this
year.
Wal-Mart and Target will kick-off their Black Friday
promotions on Thanksgiving day at 6 p.m. in their stores.
