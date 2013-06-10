INSIGHT-Rapid growth of US mortgage servicers draws scrutiny

| June 10
June 10 When Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
tried to buy the rights to collect payments on $122
billion of mortgage loans earlier this year, housing finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were not
happy.
Nationstar had just won the rights to collect payments on a
separate $215 billion mortgage portfolio, and Fannie and Freddie
worried it would have trouble digesting another big deal,
sources familiar with the matter said. The two finance
companies, which guaranteed many of the loans against default
and have to approve their transfer, feared there could be
unnecessary foreclosures on loans if Nationstar's systems
couldn't cope.
Fannie and Freddie shared their concerns with Nationstar and
the seller of the mortgages, lender Ally Financial, the sources
said. Ally ended up selling the majority of the portfolio to a
Nationstar rival, Atlanta-based Ocwen Financial Corp.
It is unclear whether Fannie and Freddie threatened
explicitly to stop Nationstar from acquiring the business, and
whether Ally had other reasons to pick Ocwen's bid, such as a
better price. But the intervention shows how uneasy some
mortgage industry players are with the rapid growth of servicing
companies such as Nationstar, Ocwen, and Walter Investment
Management Corp. It also reflects the much more cautious
atmosphere in the home mortgage business after the dramatic
housing bust in 2007-2009.
"We are very concerned about how these servicers are dealing
with customers," said Leslie Peeler, head of Fannie's national
servicing organization.
Fannie and Freddie say they have not been able to identify
major issues at these servicers but in at least one case its
concerns about the pace of expansion were great enough for
Fannie to delay the transfer of a portfolio of mortgage
servicing rights. Fannie receives daily reports on the
performance of the servicing companies, including such things as
how quickly customers' calls are answered, but declined to
discuss the details or comment on individual cases.
State regulators and the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, a relatively new federal agency that monitors mortgage
servicing among many other aspects of consumer banking, have
also expressed concerns.
The seven largest nonbank mortgage servicers accounted for
$1.40 trillion in mortgage servicing at the end of the first
quarter, an increase of 69 percent in just three months,
according to Inside Mortgage Finance. The total market is worth
about $10 trillion.
The firms say they can handle the new business they are
taking on, and have added the systems and staff to cope. And
many of the banks that are selling these operations have
struggled with mortgage servicing - they have lost paperwork and
have improperly signed documents, and have agreed to pay out
billions of dollars in settlements and homeowner relief linked
to misconduct in the foreclosure process.
"The banks have done such a terrible job that I don't think
anyone is crying tears," as they scale down in the servicing
business, said Ira Rheingold, executive director and general
counsel of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, a
Washington DC-based organization.
GEARING UP
Servicers get paid by loan owners, typically banks or
investors, to collect mortgage payments and handle delinquencies
and foreclosures. For a $100,000 loan in good standing and
guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, the servicer might get
paid about $250 a year.
Many banks, still suffering from the aftermath of the
housing bust and financial crisis, are deciding that fee is not
enough given the reams of paperwork and the costs involved. New
rules will also force them to use more capital to support their
servicing businesses, which has been a big spur for recent
deals.
Independent mortgage servicers do not have to follow bank
capital rules, and are more willing to take on staff and build
systems because servicing is their main business.
The independent companies say they have large cost
advantages over banks-- for example, when a consumer falls
behind on a $100,000 loan, the average servicer can end up
spending more than $875 a year to collect payments on it, while
Ocwen will spend closer to $260, its Chief Financial Officer
John Britti said in a recent presentation.
Ocwen's cost advantages have helped it to grow fast - its
portfolio more than doubled from the fourth quarter of 2012 to
the end of the first quarter of 2013, and the company is now
servicing more mortgages, as measured in dollars, than banks
like Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp.
Nationstar, which is majority-owned by hedge fund Fortress
Investment Group, has increased its servicing book
nine-fold since 2009, yet reduced 60-day delinquencies by more
than 30 percent, it said. The company's systems can handle 6
million loans, far more than the 2.5 million it will have after
it completes a deal to acquire loans from Bank of America, said
John Hoffman, a spokesman for Nationstar in Lewisville, Texas.
"We have both the capacity and the processes in place to
handle those kinds of transfers," Hoffman said.
For its part, Ocwen believes its technology helps to make
servicing rights transfers "operationally seamless, although
some borrowers naturally will have questions about the change in
servicers," said Paul Koches, a spokesman at Ocwen, in an
e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Ocwen serviced $439.25 billion in the first quarter of this
year, more than double the $193 billion in the fourth quarter of
last year, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.
Walter, which traces its roots back to 1958, when it
was the financing arm of a U.S. homebuilder and natural
resources company, did not respond to requests for comment. The
firm's vice chairman Denmar Dixon told investors in January that
transfers come with risk but that the company had the proper
people, systems and processes to minimize those concerns.
Stock investors are more than happy with these companies -
Nationstar's shares have almost tripled since its initial public
offering in March 2012. Shares in Ocwen and Walter have more
than doubled over the same period.
Even Steve Eisman, an investor who profited handsomely from
shorting the housing market before it crashed, said in a
presentation last month that he thought Ocwen was an attractive
investment.
"A NIGHTMARE"
State regulators have been paying close attention to cases
where the transfer of home loans to the mortgage servicers were
problematic to compensate for the comparatively light federal
oversight of these companies, said John Prendergast, vice
president for supervision at the Conference of State Bank
Supervisors.
"It's a considerable issue because the regulators have seen
instances where it didn't go so well," Prendergast said.
In December, New York regulators ordered Ocwen to accept an
independent monitor to oversee its servicing practices, in
exchange for allowing the company to acquire two more
portfolios.
The CFPB said in February it was concerned about home loan
servicing transfers, and issued a bulletin advising home lenders
about their obligations to protect consumers during the process.
Officials from the CFPB declined to comment, other than to say
they have "a handful" of mortgage "experts" and are still
staffing up to administer new mortgage servicing rules that will
apply to the industry starting in 2014.
Consumer advocates can point to cases where individuals had
major issues after loans were transferred. When the mortgage of
Ester Villalpando, a 54-year-old homeowner in San Antonio,
Texas, was transferred to Ocwen in the fall of 2010, for
example, she said she did not get a booklet of coupons that she
needed to send with her monthly mortgage check.
Ocwen would not accept her checks, and initiated foreclosure
proceedings for non-payment, she said. When she tried to get a
loan modification later, she kept getting conflicting
information from the servicer. "It has just been a nightmare,"
she said. Ocwen declined to comment on the case.
What is not clear yet, given the recent rapid changes in the
industry, is whether banks or independent payment collectors
generate more complaints per borrower.