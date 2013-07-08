U.S. hospitals speed transition to digital records -study

* Number of hospitals going digital triples since 2010
* U.S. funding for health IT driving the switch
July 8 U.S. hospitals are making major strides
in switching to electronic health records from paper, driven by
an infusion of federal funding for the nationwide effort,
according to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The number of hospitals with a basic electronic health
records system in place jumped to 44 percent in 2012, up 17
percentage points from 2011. Hospitals that have gone digital
have tripled since 2010, when healthcare providers began
receiving federal funds to finance the change, the report found.
The U.S. government is pushing for widespread use of
electronic health records as a means of improving the quality
and reducing the costs of healthcare. Standardized
record-keeping is expected to improve medical decision-making
and reduce errors while avoiding duplication of tests and
treatments.
The hospitals most likely to have at least a basic
electronic records system are large, nonprofit teaching
facilities in urban areas, the study found.
Doctors' offices have also made significant progress, with
about 38 percent having basic electronic record-keeping in 2012,
according to the study, which was coauthored by the Harvard
School of Public Health and Mathematica Policy Research.
The report also found that healthcare providers are
increasingly connecting their electronic records with other
providers to share patient information. Twenty-seven percent of
hospitals are now participating in such data-sharing
initiatives, up from 14 percent in 2010, the report said.
Test results and patient summary care records were the most
common type of data exchanged.