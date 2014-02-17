Carbon monoxide at Baltimore-area hotel sends nine to hospital

WASHINGTON Feb 16 Nine people were in stable
condition in hospitals on Sunday after high levels of carbon
monoxide were found at a hotel near the Baltimore-Washington
international airport in Maryland, fire officials said.
The 260-room Westin hotel in Linthicum, Maryland, was
evacuated on Sunday afternoon after an emergency crew treating
an employee who felt faint found elevated levels of carbon
monoxide throughout the seven-story building, said Lieutenant
Russ Davies of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
"We did a room-by-room search of all seven floors to make
sure the entire hotel was evacuated," said Davies, who added 64
rooms were occupied at the time of the emergency.
Eight of the nine people hospitalized were hotel employees
and the other a guest, he added.
Fire officials cut off potential sources of the carbon
monoxide and ventilated the building to bring levels of the
poisonous gas to acceptable levels, Davies said. Employees of
the hotel could not be reached for immediate comment.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can be
fatal in high concentrations.
The Westin hotel chain is owned by Starwood Hotels and
Resorts Worldwide Inc.