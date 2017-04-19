UPDATE 2-United Airlines says it will testify at House hearing

(Adds Senate committee request of Chicago Aviation Department,
background on Dao incident, United China business)
By David Shepardson and Alana Wise
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK April 19 United Airlines
said on Wednesday it planned to testify at an upcoming
U.S. House Transportation Committee hearing on commercial
airline consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an
April 9 flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.
Justin Harclerode, a spokesman for the House of
Representatives panel, did not say who the committee planned to
call as witnesses. A date for the hearing has not been
disclosed.
United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said in a statement that
the airline looked "forward to meeting with the committee and
sharing with them the comprehensive review and the
customer-focused actions we will communicate next week."
She declined to say who would testify for United.
The airline also faces a Thursday deadline from the U.S.
Senate Commerce Committee to answer detailed questions about the
incident on United Flight 3411, which 69-year-old Dr. David Dao
was dragged off by airport security officers.
The same committee requested that the Chicago Department of
Aviation, which employs the officers, respond to a separate list
of queries by Thursday as well.
Dao's lawyer said the senior citizen incurred a significant
concussion, suffered a broken nose and lost two front teeth in
the incident, and that he would likely sue the airline.
In United's first-quarter earnings call this week, company
executives again apologized to Dao and United customers.
The carrier last week announced two rule changes in response
to the incident, including ending the practice of calling police
to remove passengers from overbooked planes.
The flight was already full when four airline crew members
showed up after passengers had boarded and requested seats so
they could commute to their next flight out of Louisville,
Kentucky.
Dao, who had immigrated to the United States from Vietnam,
repeatedly accused airline officials of discriminating against
him for being a Chinese before he was hauled off the plane,
according to a fellow passenger. Social media users in the
United States, Vietnam and China to call for a boycott of the
carrier.
United said this week its chief executive met with the
Chinese consulate in Chicago over the possible impact to
bookings from a customer being dragged off a plane but it was
too early to tell if business in China had been hit by the
event.
United serves about 20 percent of the total U.S.-China
traffic and has a partnership with Air China
, the country's third-largest airline, according to
analysts.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Alana Wise in New
York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Richard Chang)