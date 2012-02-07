House passes bill to put Fannie, Freddie in budget

WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would put the cost of operations for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the federal budget in a bid to highlight the cost of the bailout of the two mortgage firms.

The Republican-backed budget reform bill, which would also make changes to federal loan programs, passed on a 245-180 vote. The vote, however, was mostly along party lines and the legislation appears unlikely to clear the Democrat-led Senate.

The health of the housing market is shaping up as a hot-button issue ahead of presidential and congressional elections in November. Republicans are keen to portray government bailouts of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as ineffective and wasteful.

The two firms , which were taken over by the government in September 2008, have absorbed $169 billion in taxpayer support.

Representative Scott Garrett, the New Jersey Republican who wrote the bill, said the government should no longer hide the total taxpayer exposure to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by keeping the funding for the two firms off the federal balance sheet.

"Because Fannie and Freddie have become the explicit financial responsibility of the federal government, it only makes sense," said Garrett.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has supported placing the companies' operations on the federal budget as if they were federal agencies, but the Obama administration has opposed that approach.