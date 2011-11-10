Housing regulator defends Fannie, Freddie exec pay

WASHINGTON Nov 10 The regulator for Fannie Mae
FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB responded to criticism from
U.S. lawmakers on Thursday and those on Capitol Hill who have
called on the agency to rein in pay for executives at the two
government-owned mortgage firms.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, said in a letter to lawmakers dated Nov.
10 that the multimillion-dollar pay structures for top
employees at the two firms follows "market compensation
measures" to target executive compensation.
FHFA acting director Edward DeMarco said the pay structure
helps keep executives focused on the firms' priorities while in
conservatorship "to minimize taxpayer cost and maintain the
flow of credit to our troubled housing markets."
The firms were taken into control by the government in
2008. Lawmakers in both chambers and in both parties have
expressed shock at revelations the firms, which have been
already propped up with about $169 billion in taxpayer aid, had
paid out $12.79 million in bonuses for 10 executives.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)