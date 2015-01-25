Senior House Republican says housing finance reform "huge priority"

WASHINGTON Jan 25 A top U.S. Republican
lawmaker will revisit a plan to reduce government involvement in
the country's housing finance system, and expects Senate
colleagues to be receptive to potential changes, according to an
interview aired on C-SPAN on Sunday.
Congressman Jeb Hensarling, who chairs the House Committee
on Financial Services, said shepherding legislation to remove a
government backstop for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
would be a "huge priority," adding that he is willing
to compromise to get a bill passed.
"We've got to get off that boom-bust-bailout cycle, and I
fear that under government control, we are once again repeating
the same mistakes of the past," he said.
Many analysts have put the chances of significant housing
finance reform being enacted as low, after a bipartisan group of
Senators were unable last year to bridge deep divisions on the
issue. But Hensarling said he was optimistic after Republicans
gained control of the Senate in the 2014 elections.
"I have strong beliefs about where public policy ought to go
but I always stand ready to compromise...I ask myself, does this
bill take a step in the right direction?" Hensarling said.
Fannie and Freddie, which buy mortgages from banks and
repackage them as securities with a taxpayer guarantee, have
been under U.S. government control since 2008 when their
businesses collapsed during the financial crisis.
Through the two entities and other government mortgage
programs, the U.S. government backs 70 percent of all new
residential mortgages, according to a December report from the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
In the Sunday interview, Hensarling did not discuss any
specific proposals he was considering. He introduced in 2013 a
bill to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in five years and
replace them with a non-profit, utility-like platform that would
issue securities without a government guarantee. But the bill
failed to win enough support at the time and was not put to a
vote.
The Texas lawmaker would have to work with Senate Banking
Committee chair Richard Shelby on any potential legislation.
Shelby has not yet discussed publicly whether he plans to tackle
reforming Fannie and Freddie in 2015.
A bi-partisan group of senators introduced another reform
bill in 2013 that reduced but did not eliminate a government
backstop of Fannie and Freddie. That bill failed to win enough
support among Democrats.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Additional reporting by Lindsay
Dunsmuir; Editing by Michael Urquhart)