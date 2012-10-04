Fewer U.S. foreclosures completed in August -CoreLogic

NEW YORK Oct 4 Lenders seized fewer U.S. homes
in August, in part due to the rising popularity of alternatives
to foreclosure, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Thursday.
There were 57,000 foreclosures completed in August, down
from 58,000 in July and 75,000 a year ago, according to
CoreLogic.
There were approximately 1.3 million homes in the
foreclosure process, accounting for 3.2 percent of all
mortgages. That was unchanged from July, but it was down from
the 1.4 million, or 3.4 percent, seen in August 2011.
About 3.8 million foreclosures have been executed since
September 2008, the throes of the financial crisis.
August was the fourth month that fewer foreclosures were
completed. The decrease was in part due to lenders turning to
other methods of dealing with distressed homes, such as short
sales or loan modifications, said Anand Nallathambi, chief
executive officer of CoreLogic.
"The continuing downward trend in foreclosures and a gradual
clearing of the shadow inventory are important signals that the
recovery in housing is gaining traction," Nallathambi said in a
statement.
Still, there were higher concentrations of foreclosures in
some areas. In the last year, nearly half of all completed
foreclosures occurred in five states - California, Florida,
Michigan, Texas and Georgia.