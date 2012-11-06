US home prices dip in September after string of gains -CoreLogic

NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. home prices slipped in
September after gaining for six months in a row as values were
weighed down by cheaper distressed sales, data from CoreLogic
showed on Tuesday.
CoreLogic Inc's home price index fell 0.3 percent
from August. Prices were still up strongly compared with a year
ago, rising 5 percent for the biggest increase since July 2006.
Excluding distressed sales, prices were up 0.5 percent from
August and also gained 5 percent from last year.
Homes that have been seized by banks or are in danger of
being foreclosed are often sold at significantly reduced prices.
The stabilization in home prices this year has helped the
housing market turn the corner as it recovers from its
far-reaching collapse.
CoreLogic forecast prices would fall 0.5 percent in October
as the benefit of the summer buying boost wears off. Still,
October prices are expected to be up 5.7 percent from the
previous year.
"So far this year, we're seeing clear signs of stabilization
and improvement that show promise for a gradual recovery in the
residential housing market," Anand Nallathambi, chief executive
of CoreLogic, said in a statement.
Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 18
showed year-over-year declines, down from 27.
A separate report, the closely watched home price index from
S&P/Case-Shiller, has also shown home prices improving as of
August. The September report will be released at the end of the
month.