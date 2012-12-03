Fewer U.S. homes in foreclosure in October-CoreLogic

NEW YORK Dec 3 The number of U.S. homes seized
by lenders tumbled in October, while fewer properties were in
the foreclosure process in another sign of improvement for the
sector, data analysis firm CoreLogic said on Monday.
There were 58,000 completed foreclosures in October, down
from 77,000 in September and 70,000 seen a year ago, according
to a report from CoreLogic.
September's figure was upwardly revised from 57,000.
In the years before the housing market's collapse, between
2000 and 2006 an average 21,000 foreclosures were completed a
month, the report said. There have been about 3.9 million
foreclosures since the epicenter of the financial crisis in
September 2008.
The housing market appears to have turned the corner this
year with prices rising nationally, a nd the sector is expected
to contribute to broader economic growth for the first time
since 2005.
About 1.3 million homes were in some stage of foreclosure in
October, down 1.3 percent from the month before. That accounts
for about 3.2 percent of all mortgages.
"This is good news for housing markets as we look forward to
2013," Mark Fleming, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a
statement.
In the 12 months ending in October, five states accounted
for nearly half of all completed foreclosures in the country.
California took the top spot with 105,000 homes seized in the
last year, followed by Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia.