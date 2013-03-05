U.S. home prices rose in January-CoreLogic

NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. home prices rose at the
beginning of the year, another sign the recovery in the housing
market is gaining traction, data from CoreLogic showed on
Tuesday.
CoreLogic's home price index rose 0.7 percent in
January from the previous month and jumped 9.7 percent compared
to a year ago. It was the biggest yearly increase since April
2006 and the 11th month in a row that prices have increased.
Excluding distressed sales, prices rose 1.8 percent on the
month and were up 9 percent from the previous year. Distressed
sales include homes that are in danger of foreclosure or have
already been seized by lenders and are often sold at a
significantly reduced price.
All but two states - Delaware and Illinois - racked up
yearly gains.
The report forecast prices would fall by 0.3 percent in
February as part of a typical winter slowdown. Still, for the
year they are seen up 9.7 percent.
"With these gains, the housing market is poised to enter the
spring selling season on a sound footing," Mark Fleming, chief
economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement.
Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 92
showed year-over-year gains, up from 87 in December.