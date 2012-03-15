Completed US home foreclosures rose in Jan-CoreLogic

NEW YORK, March 15 More foreclosures of
U.S. homes were finished in January than the month before, but
the amount was still short of levels seen a year ago, data
analysis firm CoreLogic said on Thursday.
There were 69,000 completed foreclosures in January, edging
up from 65,000 in December, but still down from 80,000 in
January of last year, CoreLogic said.
A home has completed the foreclosure process when it has
been either seized by the lender or sold.
The slow pace of foreclosures is one of the biggest
challenges for the struggling housing market that has yet to
recover from its meltdown five years ago.
In the 12-month period through January 2012, 860,128
foreclosures were finished. Since the start of the financial
crisis in September 2008 about 3.3 million foreclosures have
been completed, CoreLogic said.
The number of homes sitting in the foreclosure pipeline
dipped compared to last year. About 1.4 million homes, or 3.3
percent of all homes with a mortgage, were in foreclosure
inventory in January, down from 1.5 million homes, or 3.6
percent, a year ago.
The inventory of seized homes grew faster in January than
lenders could sell them. CoreLogic's distressed clearing ratio
fell to 0.69 in January from 0.80 in December.
A higher ratio shows a faster rate of home sales compared to
the pace of homes repossessed.
The number of homeowners more than 90 days behind on their
mortgage payments fell to 7.2 percent of borrowers, from 7.8
percent in January 2011, but was unchanged compared to December.