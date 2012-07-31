Completed U.S. foreclosures hold steady in June-CoreLogic

NEW YORK, July 31 The amount of completed U.S.
home foreclosures held steady in June compared to the month
before, though the level was down from a year ago, data analysis
firm CoreLogic said on Tuesday.
There were 60,000 finished foreclosures in June, the same as
in May, and down from the 80,000 seen in June 2011, CoreLogic
said.
Since the financial crisis erupted in September 2008, there
have been about 3.7 million foreclosures.
About 1.4 million homes, or 3.4 percent of homes with a
mortgages, were in some stage of the foreclosure process. That
was down from 1.5 million homes, or 3.5 percent, a year ago and
unchanged from May.
The five states with the highest number of foreclosures in
the last 12 months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and
Georgia. Those states alone accounted for 48.4 percent of all
completed foreclosures.