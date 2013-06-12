More U.S. homeowners get back above water in first quarter -CoreLogic

NEW YORK, June 12 More U.S. homeowners got out
from underwater on their mortgages in the first quarter as a
recovery in housing lifted prices, a report from CoreLogic
showed on Wednesday.
There were 9.7 million properties underwater - whose owners
owed more on the mortgage than the homes were worth - during the
quarter, down from 10.5 million in the previous three months,
the data analysis firm said.
That amounts to 19.8 percent of all properties with a
mortgage, down from 21.7 percent.
Underwater, or negative equity, rates spiked in the
aftermath of the housing crisis as prices tumbled, but the
recovery in the sector over the past year has helped improve
some homeowners' standings.
In the past year, 1.7 million borrowers have regained
positive equity, the report said.
"We are still far below peak home price levels," CoreLogic
Chief Executive Officer Anand Nallathambi said in a statement,
"but tight supplies in many areas coupled with continued demand
for single family homes should help us close the gap."
An additional 2.1 million properties were considered to be
in near-negative equity in the first quarter, meaning they had
less than 5 percent equity.
Nevada had the highest percentage of properties in negative
equity at 45.4 percent. Rounding out the top five were Florida,
Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.
These five states combined accounted for 32.8 percent of
negative equity in the United States.