UPDATE 1-Countrywide used VIP program to sway Congress-report

* Loans to lawmakers, staff had lower rates, fewer fees
* Dozens of legislative measures said to have been affected
WASHINGTON, July 5 A VIP mortgage program run by
now-defunct Countrywide Financial Corp was used to influence
lawmakers with the aim of killing legislation that could hurt
the company's profits, a congressional report released on
Thursday said.
The report from the House of Representatives' Oversight and
Government Reform Committee provided new details about the
program, which offered discount loans to "VIPs," and it named
dozens of congressional staffers that benefited.
The company, which was once the biggest U.S. mortgage
lender, granted hundreds of loans between 1991 and 2008 through
the VIP program, the report said.
Recipients included lawmakers, their staff, top government
officials and executives of government-controlled mortgage
company Fannie Mae, according to the report.
"The VIP loan program was a tool used by Countrywide to
build good will with lawmakers and other individuals positioned
to benefit the company," it stated. The loans often had reduced
interest rates and eliminated certain fees, the report added.
In the years leading up to the 2007 housing market boom and
bust, Countrywide VIPs were able to "affect dozens of pieces of
legislation" being considered in Congress, including measures to
reform giant mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, it said.
The two companies, rescued by the government in 2008, have
drawn nearly $190 billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat.
Representative Darrell Issa, the Republican chairman of the
panel, has waged a high-profile campaign for three years to
obtain mortgage files of members of Congress who received
special treatment from Countrywide.
Countrywide, acquired by Bank of America Corp in
2008, was a California-based lender that became a dominant
player in the mortgage business during the housing boom. Both
the company and its long-time chief executive, Angelo Mozilo,
became synonymous with the risky lending practices that set the
housing market up for its downfall.
In a letter provided by his lawyer, Mozilo denied using the
VIP program to sway policy decisions and said he did not recall
many of the details about the origination and the pricing of
those loans.
"The VIP unit primarily gave focused customer support and
cost-effective processing and service," he wrote. "I personally
was proud to have people of prominence select Countrywide to be
their lender of choice."
FRAUD, INSIDER TRADING CHARGES
In October 2010, Mozilo agreed to pay $67.5 million in a
combined penalty to settle Securities and Exchange Commission
charges of fraud and insider trading related to Countrywide's
risky subprime mortgage lending practices.
The congressional report said a Countrywide lobbyist, Jimmie
Williams, would route individuals in Congress who needed a loan
to the VIP program. Those with problems with existing loans were
referred to a select customer-service unit, the report said.
Williams used the program to "create a favorable impression
of the company on Capitol Hill," it said. A lawyer for Williams
was not immediately available to comment.
An earlier report by the Republican staff of the Oversight
Committee described Countrywide's effort "to establish and
develop relationships with potentially influential borrowers in
government and industry."
Thursday's report did not identify new members of Congress
receiving loans as so-called "Friends of Angelo." At least six
current or former lawmakers from both parties were previously
identified.
They included former Senate Banking Committee Chairman
Christopher Dodd and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Kent
Conrad, according to the report.
The VIP unit also processed loans for Reps Howard "Buck"
McKeon; Pete Sessions; former Oversight Committee Chairman
Edolphus Towns; and Elton Gallegly, the report said.
Sessions requested that he not receive any special benefits
and did not receive a discounted loan, the report said.
Gallegly's office said in a statement that he never asked
for nor was he ever aware of any preferential treatment from
Countrywide for a single loan in 2004 that he paid off less than
a year later.
A spokesman for Towns said the New York lawmaker stood by
previous statements that he did not knowingly receive any
preferential treatment.
Conrad said in a statement the matter had been thorougly
reviewed.
"The Senate Ethics Committee spent a year and a half
reviewing every last page of my loan history with Countrywide.
They determined - unanimously, Democrats and Republicans - that
I received no preferential treatment and in no way acted
unethically. That is the truth," he said.
Dodd, who now heads the Motion Picture Association of
America and has said previously that he did nothing wrong, also
was cleared by the ethics panel in 2009.
McKeon's office said in a statement he was unaware of the
"Friends of Angelo designation" and has been "completely upfront
and transparent" about his 1998 loan.
"Mr. McKeon shares Chairman Issa's interest in determining
if there was any wrongdoing by Countrywide," the statement said.