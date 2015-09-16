U.S. Senate votes to suspend Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac CEO pay

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
unanimously approved legislation that would suspend the current
compensation for the heads of the government-controlled mortgage
finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac following the
disclosure of huge pay raises for the officials.
On July 1, the two entities said that Fannie Mae CEO Timothy
Mayopoulos and Freddie Mac head Donald Layton will earn $4
million annually, up from their previous salaries of $600,000.
At the time, the pay hikes were opposed by the Obama
administration. But the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which
oversees Fannie and Freddie, said the lower pay caps hindered
efforts to develop reliable CEO succession plans.
