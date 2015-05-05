Regulator mulls pay hikes for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac CEOs

WASHINGTON May 5 The regulator of mortgage
finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could allow them to
raise the pay of their chief executives in order to keep and
attract talent at the government-controlled entities, company
officials said on Tuesday.
Pay hikes at the top of the two firms are opposed by the
U.S. Treasury on grounds that taxpayers continue to backstop the
two firms after the government bailed them out in 2008 during
the financial crisis.
But the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which operates
independently of the Obama administration, believes current caps
on pay limit the firms' ability to "develop reliable CEO
succession plans," FHFA Director Mel Watt said in a statement.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said they were told by the FHFA
they could submit new proposals for executive pay at the firms.
Freddie Mac said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday that the FHFA specified that the firm
should not propose a pay increase that would put pay "higher
than the 25th percentile of the market."
Egbert L.J. Perry, non-executive chairman of Fannie Mae's
boards of directors, said the FHFA communication was "an
important and necessary step" for retaining and attracting
talented executives.
While FHFA has sole authority over executive compensation at
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the Obama administration made clear
it wants to keep salary caps in place.
"(The) Treasury strongly recommends that FHFA continue its
existing limits on CEO compensation," said Treasury spokesman
Adam Hodge.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Andrew Hay)