Fannie Mae reports $5.1 bln second-quarter profit

WASHINGTON Aug 8 Fannie Mae on
Wednesday reported a quarterly profit due in part to stronger
home prices and said the mortgage financier did not need
additional taxpayer funds to stay solvent, the second
consecutive quarter the company did not request help since it
was seized by federal authorities during the financial crisis.
Fannie Mae, which buys mortgages from lenders and repackages
them as securities for investors, said net income for the
second-quarter ending in June was $5.1 billion. In the first
quarter, the company said it earned $2.7 billion.
The higher income allowed Fannie Mae to make a $2.9 billion
dividend repayment to the U.S. Treasury. So far, the company has
drawn $116.1 billion in taxpayer money and has repaid the U.S.
Treasury $25.6 billion or 22 percent of the company's government
funds.