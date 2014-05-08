Fannie Mae to pay Treasury $5.7 billion on quarterly profit

WASHINGTON May 8 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it would send
the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $5.7 billion after posting a
ninth straight quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in June, it will have
returned $126.8 billion to taxpayers in return for the $116.1
billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the
government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds,
earned a net income of $5.3 billion during the first three
months of the year. It cited revenue from litigation related to
private-label securities and fees they charge lenders to
guarantee loans for the performance.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simon)