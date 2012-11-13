Audit of U.S. FHA could point the way to taxpayer bailout

* FHA financial audit expected this week
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration, weighed down by losses on souring loans, will
release a report on its finances later this week that could
point up the possibility it may require taxpayer aid for the
first time in its 78-year history.
The annual analysis, overseen by an independent auditor,
will calculate the solvency of the FHA's mortgage insurance fund
under a range of economic assumptions.
The FHA has nearly exhausted its reserves for the more than
$1.1 trillion in mortgages that it insures, though officials at
the agency have repeatedly said that it could avoid turning to
the Treasury Department for cash injections.
Critics maintain taxpayers could soon be on the hook if
losses continue to mount at the agency, a key source of funding
for first-time home buyers and those with modest incomes. FHA's
cash reserves fell to a record low of $2.6 billion last year.
Republicans are likely to cry foul if the report points to a
growing need for a cash infusion, although consumer advocates
say the support the agency has given to low-income borrowers and
the housing market as a whole has been worthwhile.
"The agency has managed a balancing act by financing
affordable housing and at the same time trying to maintain a
sound book of business," said James Carr, a senior policy fellow
at Opportunity Agenda, a low-income advocacy group. "While the
FHA has taken responsible actions to avert a larger financial
hole, the report could indicate they need to draw from
Treasury."
The FHA, which offers private mortgage lenders guarantees
against homeowner default, increased its share of the home loan
market when the housing bubble burst, more than tripling its
loan portfolio. It now insures about one-third of all U.S.
mortgages, up from about 5 percent in 2006.
FHA-backed loans made from 2005 to 2008 have eaten away at
its cash reserves. The agency has struggled to manage the
growing glut of delinquencies on home mortgages it insured
during the housing crisis, and some analysts say profits on
loans guaranteed over the past three years may not be enough to
make up for those losses.
The FHA is legally required to keep a 2 percent capital
ratio, which is a measure of the fund's ability to withstand
losses. It has failed to meet that target for three straight
years.
Edward Pinto, a former official at mortgage finance
heavyweight Fannie Mae, believes the FHA is underestimating its
future losses and that its growth strategy is problematic.
"A substantial portion of their loans continues to be high
risk," said Pinto, a resident fellow at the conservative
American Enterprise Institute. "While they've been trying to dig
themselves out of this hole, to some extent the hole has gotten
deeper."
The FHA has never needed an infusion of funds from the
Treasury because it has been able to take other actions,
including raising insurance premiums, to stay solvent. Those
premiums help cover the costs related to defaulted mortgages,
and it is possible the agency could raise them again to shore up
its finances instead of turning to taxpayers.
The FHA avoided the need for a taxpayer bailout earlier this
year because it received an almost $1 billion payment from a
U.S. settlement with mortgage servicers on claims of lending
abuses.
An audit last year said the FHA faced a nearly 50 percent
chance of needing a bailout, leading Republican lawmakers to
express alarm over the agency's precarious financial condition.
They worried the FHA could become like Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, the mortgage companies the government
rescued in 2008 that have absorbed nearly $190 billion in
taxpayer funds.
The divide over the government's role in the market will be
a major hurdle for policymakers when they eventually revamp the
U.S. housing finance system.
Analysts say FHA insolvency is not a sure bet, and
supporters of the agency cite the role it has played in filling
the gap left by the exit of private lenders and the drying up of
credit when home prices fell sharply.
"They tend to take on risky loans, but what they have done
over the last few years is still a good thing. They have
stabilized the market," said Robert Van Order, a professor at
George Washington University. "Going forward, they will have to
realize their losses, which are a lot less than banks and what
Fannie and Freddie have cost.