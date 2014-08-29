版本:
U.S. housing finance regulator eyes more support for poor borrowers

WASHINGTON Aug 29 The regulator for U.S. housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Friday it wants the two firms to provide more support to low-income Americans taking out mortgages and refinancing their loans.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said the proposed increase was part of its goals for housing finance between 2015 and 2017.

