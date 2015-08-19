U.S. housing regulator targets more support for poor borrowers

WASHINGTON Aug 19 The regulator for U.S.
housing finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
told the two firms on Wednesday to provide more
support to low-income Americans taking out mortgages and
refinancing home loans.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency released goals for the
two government-controlled firms for 2015-2017 that would advance
agency chief Mel Watt's aim to widen access to housing credit.
The rules direct Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to expand the
number of loans they back for low-income families to 24 percent
of the their purchases of single-family home mortgages over the
period, up from a target of 23 percent in 2014.
FHFA also asked each firm to make mortgages refinanced by
low-income families a bigger share of their refinancing
purchases, and to increase the number of mortgages they buy for
multi-family properties each year.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been controlled by the U.S.
government since taxpayers bailed them out in 2008 during the
housing market implosion.
The two firms don't lend money directly, but buy mortgages
from lenders and sell them as packaged securities with a
government guarantee. They back most new U.S. mortgages, and
their purchases are a major driver of credit access.
Boosting support for low-income borrowers, however, could
stir controversy in the U.S. Congress. Many Republican lawmakers
think Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac contributed to the housing
bubble and 2007-2009 financial crisis with policies aimed at
supporting mortgage access for the poor.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)