U.S. Senators push regulator to spur refinance activity

WASHINGTON, April 2 Democrats on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee o n M onday released a letter sent last week to the top housing regulator overseeing mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, in which they pressed for a fresh plan to boost mortgage refinancing.

The group of a dozen Democratic senators wrote to Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Edward DeMarco on Friday, listing ways his agency could help more borrowers win low-interest loans.

In October, a White House effort originally launched in 2009 to help borrowers who owe more than their home is worth was revised to reach more participants. Known as the Home Affordable Refinance Program, or HARP, the effort was intended to help millions refinance and lift the housing market out of its prolonged slump. But only about a quarter of those targeted for the HARP program have reduced their monthly mortgage payments.

"We appreciate your commitment to fully implement recent changes to HARP, but we believe there is more you can do today," the letter, written by the Banking Committee Democrats, stated.

South Dakota Senator Tim Johnson, the Banking Committee chairman, led the lawmakers, who provided suggestions on how the agency could make it easier for those with loans owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac to refinance.

To speed refinancing, they suggested the housing regulator take more aggressive steps that may have prevented lenders from participating in the past, including loosening some of the rules associated with the underwriting and documentation of the borrowers' original loans.

"We urge you to utilize every authority Congress has empowered your agency with to increase refinancing efforts for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages. Our constituents and responsible homeowners can no longer wait," the letter said.

DeMarco testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 28 and asked both Republican and Democrat lawmakers for suggestions that would improve HARP beyond the changes announced in October.