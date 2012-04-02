U.S. Senators push regulator to spur refinance activity

WASHINGTON, April 2 Democrats on the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee o n M onday released a letter sent last week to
the top housing regulator overseeing mortgage-giants Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, in which they pressed for a
fresh plan to boost mortgage refinancing.
The group of a dozen Democratic senators wrote to Federal
Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Edward DeMarco on Friday,
listing ways his agency could help more borrowers win
low-interest loans.
In October, a White House effort originally launched in 2009
to help borrowers who owe more than their home is worth was
revised to reach more participants. Known as the Home Affordable
Refinance Program, or HARP, the effort was intended to help
millions refinance and lift the housing market out of its
prolonged slump. But only about a quarter of those targeted for
the HARP program have reduced their monthly mortgage payments.
"We appreciate your commitment to fully implement recent
changes to HARP, but we believe there is more you can do today,"
the letter, written by the Banking Committee Democrats,
stated.
South Dakota Senator Tim Johnson, the Banking Committee
chairman, led the lawmakers, who provided suggestions on how the
agency could make it easier for those with loans owned or
guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac to refinance.
To speed refinancing, they suggested the housing regulator
take more aggressive steps that may have prevented lenders from
participating in the past, including loosening some of the rules
associated with the underwriting and documentation of the
borrowers' original loans.
"We urge you to utilize every authority Congress has
empowered your agency with to increase refinancing efforts for
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages. Our constituents and
responsible homeowners can no longer wait," the letter said.
DeMarco testified before the Senate Banking Committee on
Feb. 28 and asked both Republican and Democrat lawmakers for
suggestions that would improve HARP beyond the changes announced
in October.