版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:48 BJT

Obama to tap congressman Watt as U.S. housing regulator -sources

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to nominate Democratic congressman Mel Watt to oversee mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Watt will replace Edward DeMarco, the current career civil servant who has led the Federal Housing Finance Agency in an acting capacity since 2009.

Sources briefed on the matter said the announcement was expected to come from the White House on Wednesday. Watt's nomination must first win confirmation, and Republicans could try to block the North Carolina lawmaker.

A spokesman for Watt declined to comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐