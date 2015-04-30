UPDATE 1-U.S. housing finance firms could need big bailout in a recession-regulator

(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. housing finance firms
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could require up to $157.3 billion in
taxpayer funds if the United States entered a severe recession,
their regulator said on Thursday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency released the estimate as
part of an annual stress test of the two firms, which were
bailed out by the government during the height of the 2007-09
financial crisis and have been run by the government since.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guarantee most new U.S. mortgages
and their capital is central to the country's housing market.
The FHFA analysis relies heavily on U.S. home price
projections and is modeled on the stress tests conducted on the
nation's biggest banks.
Under their bailout agreement with the government, Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac must sweep their profits into the Treasury
and cannot rebuild capital that would cushion any sudden shock
to the financial system.
Regulators took control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in
2008 after losses stemming from subprime mortgage investments
pushed them to the brink of insolvency.
