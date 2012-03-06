CORRECTED-U.S. foreclosure starts jump 28 pct in January-LPS

WASHINGTON, March 6 Starts on U.S. home
foreclosures shot up 28 percent in January, data provider
Lender Processing Services said on Tuesday in a
report that suggested paper backlogs that had clogged the system
were rapidly clearing.
U.S. lenders had cut back on foreclosure over the past
several months as they worked through documentation problems
that had led to legal challenges.
Last month, five big U.S. banks reached a $25 billion
settlement with the federal government to end a national
investigation into claims of flaws in their foreclosure process,
including allegations of the so-called "robo-signing" of
documents.
The LPS database represents about 70 percent of the nearly
50 million active mortgages serviced by the nation's largest
lenders.
LPS also said that foreclosure sales surged 29 percent in
January from the previous month, which indicates the bank has
repossessed the home from the borrower or in some cases a short
sale is completed.
Mortgage delinquencies were down more than 25 percent from
their January 2010 peak, according to the report. The
delinquency rate stood at 7.97 percent in January, down 10.5
percent from a year earlier.
LPS, based in Jacksonville, Florida, was sued in December
for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices against consumers.