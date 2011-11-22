UPDATE 1-US regulator sets early 2012 to fix foreclosures

* OCC gives update on independent reviews of foreclosures
* Seeks foreclosure fixes by first part 2012
* 12 firms were required to hire independent consultants
(Adds firms identified by regulator in independent review)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 A U.S. bank regulator said
mortgage servicers must fix problems in their foreclosure
processes by the first part of 2012.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which
oversees the nation's biggest banks, requires banks to hire
independent consultants to review their foreclosure practices,
after evidence of widespread abuses emerged last year.
On Tuesday, the OCC gave an update on the reviews, which
were instituted as part of an April settlement with 12 banks
and thrifts.
"The OCC expects the servicers to complete implementation
of new processes, policies and enhanced controls during the
first part of 2012," the regulator said in a press release.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N),
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are among
the banks that settled, without admitting or denying
wrongdoing, and are undergoing the reviews.
The OCC said the process is lengthy and set a broader time
frame, without specifying dates.
The regulator also released letters that provide more
details on how the independent consultants plan to review the
12 lenders' millions of foreclosure files for potential defects
and to further screen the firms' compensation practices.
The so-called engagement letters from the
mortgage-servicing companies govern the contracts and mainly
ensure that the consultants, who were identified for the first
time, are not influenced by financial incentives or the
mortgage industry.
Democrats on Capitol Hill and some consumer advocates have
criticized the regulator's decision to allow banks to hire
their own consultants, arguing that it likely led to unfair
reviews of the foreclosure problems.
The review process is one of several efforts to uncover
those impacted by foreclosure shortcuts that banks are accused
of taking and to provide financial compensation for those
harmed.
State attorneys general and the U.S. Justice Department are
currently trying to negotiate a separate settlement with banks
over foreclosure abuses that could total roughly $25 billion.
As part of the process overseen by the OCC, there are more
than 4 million borrowers eligible for review.
The firms conducting the foreclosure reviews, including
Promontory Financial Group and Deloitte & Touche, are sorting
through claims from borrowers and mortgage servicers.
The OCC also released engagement letters between servicers
and AllonHill, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Clayton Services, Ernst
& Young, Navigant Consulting, and Treliant Risk Advisors.
