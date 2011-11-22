UPDATE 1-US regulator sets early 2012 to fix foreclosures

* OCC gives update on independent reviews of foreclosures

* Seeks foreclosure fixes by first part 2012

* 12 firms were required to hire independent consultants (Adds firms identified by regulator in independent review)

By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 A U.S. bank regulator said mortgage servicers must fix problems in their foreclosure processes by the first part of 2012.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the nation's biggest banks, requires banks to hire independent consultants to review their foreclosure practices, after evidence of widespread abuses emerged last year.

On Tuesday, the OCC gave an update on the reviews, which were instituted as part of an April settlement with 12 banks and thrifts.

"The OCC expects the servicers to complete implementation of new processes, policies and enhanced controls during the first part of 2012," the regulator said in a press release.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are among the banks that settled, without admitting or denying wrongdoing, and are undergoing the reviews.

The OCC said the process is lengthy and set a broader time frame, without specifying dates.

The regulator also released letters that provide more details on how the independent consultants plan to review the 12 lenders' millions of foreclosure files for potential defects and to further screen the firms' compensation practices.

The so-called engagement letters from the mortgage-servicing companies govern the contracts and mainly ensure that the consultants, who were identified for the first time, are not influenced by financial incentives or the mortgage industry.

Democrats on Capitol Hill and some consumer advocates have criticized the regulator's decision to allow banks to hire their own consultants, arguing that it likely led to unfair reviews of the foreclosure problems.

The review process is one of several efforts to uncover those impacted by foreclosure shortcuts that banks are accused of taking and to provide financial compensation for those harmed.

State attorneys general and the U.S. Justice Department are currently trying to negotiate a separate settlement with banks over foreclosure abuses that could total roughly $25 billion.

As part of the process overseen by the OCC, there are more than 4 million borrowers eligible for review.

The firms conducting the foreclosure reviews, including Promontory Financial Group and Deloitte & Touche, are sorting through claims from borrowers and mortgage servicers.

The OCC also released engagement letters between servicers and AllonHill, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Clayton Services, Ernst & Young, Navigant Consulting, and Treliant Risk Advisors. (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Gunna Dickson)