CORRECTION-Freddie Mac posts record profit, to surpass $71.3 bln bailout

WASHINGTON Feb 27 Freddie Mac said on
Thursday it will soon send the U.S. Treasury a $10.4 billion
dividend after posting a ninth straight quarterly profit,
pushing taxpayers further into the black on their bailout of the
mortgage giant.
When it makes the payment next month, Freddie Mac will have
paid about $81.8 billion in dividends, more than the $71.3
billion it received from the Treasury when it was bailed out
during the financial crisis.
The nation's second-largest mortgage finance company earned
a net income of $8.6 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31,
paving the way for the payment. The latest profit brought
earnings for 2013 to $48.7 billion, the highest on record. It
had net income of $11.0 billion a year earlier.