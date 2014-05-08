Freddie Mac to pay U.S. Treasury $4.5 billion on quarterly profit

WASHINGTON May 8 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would
send the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $4.5 billion after posting
a tenth straight quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment, it will have returned
$86.3 billion to taxpayers in return for the $71.3 billion in
aid it received after being placed under the government's wing
at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's second-largest source of mortgage
funds, earned a net income of $4.0 billion during the first
three months of the year, down from $4.6 billion in the year-ago
quarter. The earnings were driven by $4.9 billion from legal
settlements relating to private-label securities sold to the
company during the housing bubble.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simon)