Freddie Mac to pay $1.9 bln to U.S. Treasury after profitable quarter

WASHINGTON Aug 7 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday it will pay
U.S. taxpayers $1.9 billion after posting an eleventh straight
quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in September, it will
have returned $88.2 billion to taxpayers in return for the $71.3
billion in aid it received after being placed under the
government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's second-largest source of mortgage
funds, earned a net income of $1.4 billion between April and
June.
