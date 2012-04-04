UPDATE 1-Geithner says US far behind on housing finance reform

CHICAGO, April 4 The United States is far behind
on reforming the country's housing finance system, where the
government's mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac provide
funding for the bulk of U.S. home loans, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.
"The biggest source of unfinished business in the financial
reform effort is in the housing finance area," Geithner told the
Chicago Economic Club.
The Obama administration has proposed to unwind Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, which buy mortgages and repackage them as
securities for investors. The agencies then guarantee the debt.
But the administration and lawmakers are grappling with how
to reduce the government's footprint in the housing market
without damaging the economic recovery.
Geithner said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were "not a source
of systemic risk now," since the U.S. government was forced to
bail them out at the height of the financial crisis and has used
billions of dollars in taxpayer money to keep them solvent.
"We are much further behind in laying out the future path of
reform in the housing finance system and what should replace
those institutions," Geithner said, adding that he saw early
signs of bipartisan consensus for reforming the housing finance
market.